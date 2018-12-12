The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s first election in 28 years in May could be one of its last after the group’s board discussed expanding the district’s voting boundaries, but eliminating the public’s right to vote.
During its regular monthly meeting, the board discussed expanding the boundaries of the district, which became a point of contention among residents left out when the district held a rare election to choose two directors in May.
In the first contested election in 28 years, according to district records, former Killeen City Councilman Richard “Dick” Young and incumbent Allen Cloud, of Killeen, took two open seats on the board.
Incumbent Mike Miller, a former Harker Heights City Councilman, placed third.
For the May election, the district utilized voting boundaries — primarily in central and north Killeen — that had not been updated since 1984, sowing confusion among Killeen voters in south and west Killeen who were excluded from voting.
The district, which provides wholesale water to Killeen and surrounding communities, also does not allow residents of Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood to vote in the elections.
On Wednesday, the directors reached a unanimous consensus on expanding voting boundaries beyond their current limits but went back and forth on continuing to elect directors or allow the district’s municipal customers to appoint members to the board to represent their interests.
General Manager Ricky Garrett said the district decided to reconsider its election boundaries and procedures after a May vote in which the district operated its own polling location in the same building as the city of Killeen’s municipal election and confused some voters.
“During the last year, we scrambled a lot to get the contested election together,” he said. “The crux of the matter is next November (when three directors seats are up for election). If we want to do something different, we have a very short window to get something through the Legislature.”
The district was created by an act of the Texas Legislature in 1952 to provide water to Fort Hood and Killeen. To amend the district’s board election procedure and boundaries, the Legislature would be required to pass a law, Garrett said.
Director Dr. Mitchell Jacobs said he wanted to make clear the board was in favor of expanding its boundaries but said he was in favor of making the director seats appointed to promote consistency in the positions.
“I don’t think there is a single member of this board who is against expanding the boundaries,” he said. “The question is how? There’s a learning curve here, and people don’t know what it takes to purify a gallon of water. It becomes difficult to make decisions.”
Young said he was in favor of keeping public elections in place, saying the May ballot revealed a renewed public interest in the district.
“Going through the process we went through, I saw an increased decision from the public to participate,” Young said. “I hate the word transparency; I think it’s overused. We just need more eyes.”
The board agreed to hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 19 to approve a course of action moving forward.
