With the holidays coming up the water board that controls water in Killeen and surrounding areas has adjusted its meeting schedule.
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of trustees normally meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month but those dates would conflict with Thanksgiving and Christmas so the two meetings will be combined and be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 11, according to the district. The meeting will be held at the district’s conference room, 201 S. 38th St., in Killeen.
