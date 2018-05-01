Water was seen coming from a crack in a Killeen street Tuesday, causing concerns from motorists in the area.
The crack was seen at the intersection of Stetson Avenue and Terrace Drive.
A call to the city of Killeen for more information was not immediately returned.
