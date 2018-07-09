The Senior Center at the Lions Club Park is expected to be closed for at least the next few weeks as construction crews work to repair damage caused Sunday by a broken water pipe.
"The Senior Center has sustained damage, so its closure is anticipated to be significant," city public information officer Hilary Shine said Monday. "I don’t have a definite schedule yet, but it will be weeks in duration."
According to construction crews on site today, a water pipe in a maintenance room burst early Sunday, causing nearly a foot of water to cover the floor of the lower portion of the building.
The rooms mainly affected by the flooding were a weight room, a library and a crafts rooms, according to workers on site.
The Family Recreation Center, which was closed Sunday, reopened at 3 p.m. today. The building had been closed because it shares a water line with the Senior Center, which had to be turned off Sunday so a valve could be installed on the line.
