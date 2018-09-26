The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors approved rate hikes for water and wastewater service at its monthly meeting Wednesday, potentially affecting residents in Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.
The 2-0 vote from directors Allen Cloud and Richard “Dick” Young will raise the district’s wastewater rate from 85 cents per 1,000 gallons to 89 cents per 1,000 gallons, and the district’s water supply rate from 65 cents per 1,000 gallons to 66 cents per 1,000 gallons.
Board president John Blankenship and vice president Dr. Mitchell Jacobs were not in attendance Wednesday. Director Don Farek presided over the meeting and did not cast a vote.
The water district is the sole wholesale water provider to the city of Killeen and also provides water service to the cities of Cove, Harker Heights, Belton and Nolanville. The district also operates a regional wastewater treatment system.
On Wednesday, district general manager Ricky Garrett said water rates would be increased due to an increase in cost for chemicals used during treatment, and wastewater rates were on the rise due to a 20-year low flow into the district’s system.
“We didn’t increase the rates last year, and now we are seeing flows that are at 1999 levels,” Garrett said.
Garrett tied the dwindling sewer flows to a Fort Hood initiative to go “zero waste” by 2020 and the city of Killeen’s ongoing effort to prevent groundwater infiltration into sewer lines by “slip-lining” pipes.
Steve Kana, Killeen’s director of water utilities, said the city’s program to keep groundwater out of sewer lines was still ongoing but has been successful so far.
Unlike cities, which directly bill residents for water and sewer use, the district provides rates to local governments. The district outlined the proposed rate increase to the Killeen City Council in August.
