“We’ve not been transparent — but that’s changing.”
Those were the words of Ricky Garrett, manager for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, at a forum Thursday for the water district’s board of directors election set for May 5 — the first in 24, not 28, years.
Garrett, who said last week he would not be attending the forum sponsored by the League of Latin American Citizens Herencia Council #4297, took the podium following candidate remarks to address resident concerns and the district’s role as the wholesale provider of drinking water to Killeen.
The biggest number: 24 — the number of years since the board last held a competitive election and four years fewer than Garrett’s previous estimate. In February 2017, Garrett told the Herald the district last held a competitive election in 1990, with candidates Bill Yowell, Fannie Flood, Jack Morris and Jean Shine running.
But that wasn’t all Garrett, who was unexpectedly on hand with current board members Dr. Mitchell Jacobs and Don Farek, wanted to say.
Garrett said a recent LULAC advertisement published in the Herald promoting the forum was “adversarial” and presented to the audience of 15 an information sheet directly answering some of the questions in the ad. Among the answers, for the first time, was the duration of director terms — four years.
However, Garrett did not address whether the directors were term limited — the longest-tenured director has served for 20 years — or how director seats were exchanged without a competitive election.
Garrett also addressed the question of ownership of Killeen’s water, saying the district, which does not own any water itself, contracted with the Brazos River Authority, the handler of the state’s surface waters in the Brazos River basin, to manage local governments’ water allocations on area reservoirs.
Above all else, Garrett wanted to ensure residents that the district was acting in the best interests of Killeen residents in treating and storing its drinking water.
“We’ve got great people doing hard work,” he said. “We take our mission seriously.”
While the two incumbents, Allen Cloud and Mike Miller, could not attend the forum due to previous vacation arrangements, challenger Richard “Dick” Young answered a range of questions spanning the district’s lack of transparency, its control over the city’s water resources, imposing term limits on board members and more.
Young largely focused on the “once-in-a-generation” aspect of the election, saying he believed Killeen residents needed to get more involved in the securement and treatment of the area’s water.
“This board controls a very valuable asset to each and every one of us,” he said. “For 28 years, you have been deprived of your right to vote. I hope that changes.”
Young, a former Killeen City Councilman, said he found the district’s lack of transparency “disturbing” but said he believed the directors on the board were serving for the right reasons.
“I found it a little disturbing that it was very hard to find information on the board — there was no information on the website whatsoever,” he said. “Everyone who is currently governing are excellent people. I’m not running against anyone, I want to make that perfectly clear. I am running for this seat.”
In an unusual move, Jacobs and Farek provided opening and closing statements for Miller and Cloud, respectively, and sought to explain why the district had historically been opaque.
Jacobs and Farek said they were at the event at the request of the incumbents.
Jacobs, reading a statement drafted by Miller, said the district would not be well served by having a high profile as the district contained sensitive infrastructure and could be prone to sabotage as a provider of drinking water to Fort Hood.
“We are a quiet board, but not a secret board,” he said. “This board’s members are not doing this job for recognition.”
Early voting for the election opens April 23 and ends May 1.
For more information, visit www.kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
