For the first time online, residents can get a glimpse into the inner workings of the governing body managing the city of Killeen’s drinking water.
This week, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 posted its board’s monthly meeting agendas and minutes from January 2017 to April 2018, slowly bringing the organization’s public information access into the 21st Century.
The district is the sole wholesale water provider for the city of Killeen and treats and disposes of the city’s wastewater. The district also supplies water wholesale to the cities of Belton, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, and 439 Water Supply Corporation and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3.
Previously the district board, which meets at 9 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month, did not post any meeting notices, agendas or minutes on the district’s website. The district has historically posted all meeting election notices on the front door of its administrative offices at 201 S. 38th St.
Following a Herald request Tuesday for the last 16 months of board agendas and minutes, district manager Ricky Garrett said he would post the requested information on the district’s website.
The Herald also requested the board’s rules of protocol and more information on the district’s voting boundaries. Those documents have not yet been posted online.
Despite the district’s current push for online transparency, past meeting minutes show the board wasn’t amenable to airing its business on the web.
During an Oct. 25 board meeting, director Allen Cloud raised a concern over the district not putting its business agendas online.
“The general consensus is to leave the website as it is,” the minutes read.
On Friday, board secretary Dr. Mitchell Jacobs, a Killeen veterinarian, who sat on the board at the time of that consensus, told the Herald the board previously didn’t see the necessity of posting its agendas.
“It’s as simple as this: At that point in time we didn’t recognize the need,” he said. “With this election, we realized we were behind the times. If you look at the website now, it’s light years in front of where it was.”
To view the board’s agendas and minutes, visit www.wcid1.org/boardofdirectors/minutes.html
The district is holding a May 5 election for two at-large board seats — the district’s first competitive election for the board in 24 years, according to the district.
Cloud, incumbent Mike Miller and former Killeen City Councilman Richard “Dick” Young are running for the seats.
Early voting for the election begins Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Early voting ends May 1.
For more information, visit www.kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
