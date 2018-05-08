A new era will begin May 16 as the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 canvasses the unofficial results of its first competitive election in 24 years.
While residents haven’t had a voice in the board’s representation in nearly 2½ decades, the two board members-elect will officially be the people’s choice.
On Saturday, Allen Cloud, a 13-year incumbent on the board, and Richard “Dick” Young, a former Killeen City Councilman, both beat out incumbent challenger Mike Miller, a former Harker Heights city councilman, for two at-large seats, according to unofficial results.
The district is the sole wholesale water provider for the city of Killeen and also treats the city’s wastewater.
Garrett said the May 16 meeting would double as a vote canvass and a regular board meeting. Young, the newcomer, is expected to formally take his seat on the board at the district’s June board meeting.
Young was the top vote-getter in Saturday’s race, winning with 429 votes, or 36.4 percent of the electorate. Cloud came in second with 392 votes. Miller finished in third with 359 votes.
Young will take over at a pivotal moment for the district, which is overseeing the construction of a $46.1-million treatment plant on the shores of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The project, formally approved last summer, will provide an additional 10 million gallons per day of treated water capacity to the city of Killeen and additional capacity for other area municipalities.
To pay for the plant, the district approved $50 million in debt with Killeen ratepayers paying around $25 million back through utility fees. In 2013, the City Council approved a $5 million additional “down payment” from its water-sewer reserve fund to avoid future interest.
The plant is expected to be completed in spring 2020.
The district is scheduled to meet every fourth Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the district’s administrative building at 201 S. 38th St.
In accordance with Texas Open Meetings Act regulations, the district is posting its board minutes online 72 hours before a meeting.
For more information, go to www.wcid1.org.
