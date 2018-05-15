Two members will be sworn in Tuesday to the board of directors for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — the city of Killeen’s sole provider of drinking water.
During a meeting at 9 a.m. , the district’s board of directors will swear in Allen Cloud, a 13-year incumbent, and Richard “Dick” Young, a former Killeen City Councilman who was the top vote-getter May 5 in the district’s first competitive election in 24 years.
The district is the city of Killeen’s only provider of drinking water and also treats and disposes of the city’s wastewater. The district also sells water to a number of area entities, including the cities of Copperas Cove, Belton and Harker Heights and the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3. Only a small portion of voters in Killeen were eligible to vote.
On May 5, Young received 429 votes, finishing in first ahead of Cloud, who received 392 votes, and incumbent Mike Miller, who had 359 votes.
Miller, a six-year incumbent on the board, is a former Harker Heights city councilman and the owner of Miller & Co. Insurance in Heights.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the district’s administrative offices at 201 S. 38th St.
In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, the board will receive an update on the district’s operations and maintenance and discuss monthly financials.
