BELTON — The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area was packed with people last weekend, and many families were there for more than just the lake.
On Saturday and Sunday, BLORA hosted its annual Water Fest, an event that has been held every year on the first weekend of June for the past 20 years.
“Water Fest is really meant to just kick-off the summer, and help make new arrivals to the area aware of what is available at the park,” event organizer Lisa Bass said.
Lisa Bass and her husband, Dennis, have been running the event for the past several years.
“We have grown pretty much every year and we are constantly adding new things,” she said. “For example, last year we showed a movie on the beach Saturday night, and we did it again this year.”
This year staff showed the movie “Moana,” which they felt was a good choice for an event by the water.
They said over 100 people watched the movie, which was a decent turnout for a new addition to the event, especially since the movie began about 8:45 p.m., after the rest of the activities had shut down for the day.
“In years past, we have had between 3,000 and 5,000 people attend the event each day,” Lisa Bass said. “I think we are on track to have that many people out this year, too.”
There were plenty of activities for the whole family at Water Fest.
There were also inflatable water slides set up around the area, and a small pool where people could take turns getting around in kayaks.
Another area of the beach had a race track of inflatables set up, and people could climb inside large “hamster balls” and race along the beach.
“This is our first year coming out to Water Fest,” Corie Walsh said.
Walsh was at BLORA with her daughter, Mo. “She came out yesterday with her father but it was really crowded, so I made sure to find out what time they opened today.”
Walsh said they came out to the event at 10 a.m., when Water Fest opened. “Her favortie activity is the water slide; she has been on them a lot. I’m just hoping to tire her out before we head home,” she said, laughing.
The event began at 10 a.m. each day, and lasted until 8 p.m. Saturday with the move at 8:45 p.m. and until 6 p.m. Sunday. The cost to attend was $6 per car.
“My kids all love to swim, so we come out to BLORA a lot, but this is the first chance we’ve gotten to come out Water Fest,” Donald Cook said.
Cook was at the event with his five children, Adamina, Kalionna, Cardigan, Stetson and Kensyn. “I think it is a really nice event, it gives us something to get out and do and it gives them a chance to get out and interact with other kids.”
