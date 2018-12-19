A regional water group is looking to add more diverse representation on its board of directors, but it could come at voters’ expense.
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 voted 3-1 on Wednesday to eliminate public elections for its board of directors while also seeking to expand the district’s 34-year-old voting boundaries to include customers previously left out of board votes.
The measure will go to the state legislature for consideration when it convenes in January.
The board decided to pursue an amendment to its bylaws that would expand the district’s voting boundaries to all of its wholesale water customers, including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation. In concert with expanding the boundaries, the district favored allowing its municipal customers to appoint their own directors rather than conduct a public election.
The district’s current boundaries are contiguous with the 1984 city limits of Killeen. Directors Allen Cloud, Don Farek and Dr. Mitchell Jacobs voted in support. Director Richard “Dick” Young voted against, saying he was in favor of keeping direct voting for the director seats.
“What I believe what this plan is doing is we are taking and disenfranchising 275,000 people who because of this democratic society should have the right to vote directly those people who represent them,” Young said. “The citizens should be allowed to elect their representatives — they’re the ones who pay the bills.”
Board President John Blankenship, the fifth director, is the presiding officer and only votes in the event of a tie break.
The new board would expand from five to nine members, with three representatives from Killeen, and one each from the other entities listed above.
Any changes to the district’s boundaries and representation would require an act of the 86th Texas Legislature, which convenes in January.
The district is the wholesale water provider to the city of Killeen and was formed in 1952.
In May, the district held its first contested election in 24 years with Young elected to his first term on the board and incumbent Cloud re-elected from the field of three. Former Director Mike Miller, a former Harker Heights City Councilman, finished in third.
Blankenship said the district was concerned holding elections in different municipalities nearly every year would present a logistical nightmare.
“If we decide to go to an election system, we would be holding an election every year in some corner of our service area,” Blankenship said. “I don’t know with only three administrative staff members how we would administer that. I don’t know the economics and effort to put on an election every year in this district.”
Jacobs said he didn’t see the move as a disenfranchisement for voters because elected representatives would be making the appointments.
“I don’t really see that we are thwarting the democratic process that much because you have elected officials who are making the decisions,” he said. “This is not an easy process to go through to figure out the wheres and hows. I think it’s an easier course for us long term and easier thing for the cities’ better representation, which includes Fort Hood, to proceed with this particular path.”
Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, whose north Killeen district primarily represents the current voting boundaries for the district, called the move to halt public elections “unconstitutional” and planned to protest any appointment vote in the future.
“I’m against what the board is doing, and I think they’re doing the wrong thing,” she said after attending the water board’s Wednesday morning meeting. “I think voters will be furious when they think about it.”
Director appointments
Under the district’s proposed rules, May 2020 would mark the first appointment of directors to the board with Young and Cloud allowed to serve out their four-year terms as elected officials until May 2022.
The city of Killeen’s directors would serve three-year appointments with staggered term dates. Two directors would be re-appointed by the Killeen City Council in May 2022, and one would be reappointed in May 2023.
Fort Hood and Copperas Cove would each have one director serving three-year terms, with re-appointments scheduled for May 2023.
The Harker Heights director would serve a two-year term, with re-appointment scheduled in 2022.
WCID No. 3 (Nolanville), Belton and 439 Water Supply Corporation directors would all serve one-year terms with re-appointments scheduled in 2021.
