Water released from Lake Proctor Dam causes closures in Coryell County

According to media reports, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water late Thursday night from the Lake Proctor Dam after the lake rose to critical levels, causing water to surge down the Leon River toward Gatesville at 1,100 cubic feet per second.
“We have numerous closures at high water crossings and I have a report of water on FM 116 (north /south hwy. to Gatesville),” said Robert Harrell, emergency management coordinator for Coryell County.
A woman was pulled to safety late Friday afternoon after attempting to navigate a low-water crossing on Bald Knob Road off Farm-to-Market 116 and becoming stranded, according to reports.
“The best advice I can give is for folks to avoid driving especially during the hours of darkness,” Harrell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.