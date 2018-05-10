During the heavy rains on May 4, water somehow mixed with gasoline being sold at the Exxon Express Mart, 1400 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
Since then, a number of vehicle owners who purchased fuel at the station that day have experienced engine problems.
C.P. Paudel, manager of the Exxon Express Mart, doesn't know how water got into the gas. He said three or four people have come into the station, asking that the cost of their engine repairs be covered.
Paudel is referring the customers to the station's insurance carrier, Abbas Insurance of Dallas, 972-812-0786.
"People are coming in wanting to be paid in cash," Paudel said Thursday. "We don't do that."
Since the incident, a technician has thoroughly cleaned the equipment at the station. "Right now, the gas is clean," Paudel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.