Memorial Day weekend should be a time of fun and festivities, not fear and futility.
Texas Game wardens will be “out in full force” this weekend to make sure people can enjoy their time on the water safely and responsibly, said Cody Jones, Texas Parks & Wildlife Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement.
In 2018, 29 people died and hundreds of people were injured in Texas boating accidents, Jones said.
A correction officer with Bell County Sheriff’s Department was found dead Tuesday in Lake Belton after his empty kayak was discovered and a search began.
Eddie Crain, 60, of Belton, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. His body was found just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Although an autopsy was ordered, no preliminary result has been returned yet, Maj. T.J. Cruz told the Telegram.
Cruz had no information on any services planned for Crain, he said.
Just a little more than a week ago, two other empty kayaks were found in the Leon River. The two individuals were separated from their kayaks, but were later found safe. Several agencies participated in that search.
Two things that Jones stressed were wearing a lifejacket and using a safety ignition kill switch on boats. Clipping the switch onto a belt loop or lifejacket of the boat operator could save a life.
Each boat or paddle craft must have a lifejacket for each person on it, and children younger than 13 must wear one. Although this is the law, Texas game wardens issued 571 citations for children who didn’t wear lifejackets, and 1,613 citations for not having enough lifejackets on the watercraft.
Most drowning victims are found without lifejackets, Jones said.
Boating under the influence of alcohol also causes problems on Texas bodies of water. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 percent can lead to fines, losing a driver’s license and a higher risk of accidents or fatalities.
In 2018 alone, another 162 citations were issued for boating while intoxicated or under the influence.
A boater education course is required to operate a watercraft or boat for people born on or after Sept. 1, 1993. There is also a paddling safety course offered online, and boater education courses are offered in many locations and also online, Jones said.
Other important things to remember are to check the weather, learn to swim and know the rules. Lake currents also become major factors in swimming and boating safety.
Lake levels have risen dramatically because of reason heavy rainfall in Bell and other counties and, with the raised levels, come hidden objects in the water and increases in debris.
Lake Belton was more than 11 feet above normal elevation, which is 594 feet. Water was released Thursday at 4,696 cubic feet per second.
Available recreation at parks located on Lake Belton will be limited this Memorial Day because of flood closures. Temple Lake, Winkler, Live Oak Ridge, Leona, Iron Bridge, McGregor, Rogers, Owl Creek and Sparta Valley parks are fully or partially closed, including boat ramps.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was about eight feet above its normal elevation of 622 feet. Water was released Thursday at 932 cubic feet per second. Stillhouse, Union Grove and Cedar Gap parks are closed by flooding; Dana Peak Park is partially closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.