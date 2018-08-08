Water service will be unavailable Friday from approximately 6 a.m. to noon for properties in the following areas, according to a Killeen city news release:
All properties on Charisse Street
3709, 3907, 4003, 4100, 4103, 4306, 4308, 4310 and 4314 Zephyr Road
1303, 1305 and 1309 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Affected properties will be notified directly.
Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water until further notice.
City crews will be repairing a fire hydrant that serves this area and must turn off water service in order to complete the work. The hydrant will be replaced, water lines will be flushed and bacteriological samples will be taken in accordance with state code, according to the city.
A boil water notice will be issued for the properties listed beginning 6 a.m.
Residents of these areas should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you.
For more information, call the Killeen Water and Sewer Services help line at 254-501-6319.
