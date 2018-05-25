Water service will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Wednesday for properties in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Illinois Avenue, according to the City of Killeen. Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water until further notice.
“A boil water notice is issued for properties in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Illinois Avenue beginning Wednesday, May 30, at 7 a.m.,” a statement from the city reads. “Residents of this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.”
City crews will be repairing a fire hydrant that serves this area and must turn off water service in order to complete the work, according to an announcement. The fire hydrant will be replaced, water lines will be flushed and bacterial samples will be taken.
Illinois Avenue will be reduced to one lane from Ohio Avenue west to Louisiana Street while the project is accomplished. Motorists are asked to use caution, obey signage and plan alternate routes.
Those with questions cay contact the Water and Sewer Services help line at 254-501-6319.
