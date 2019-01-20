In a lengthy, 19-item agenda, the Killeen City Council will address some of the city’s major recent issues during its Tuesday afternoon workshop.
To accommodate the expected length of the meeting’s discussions, the workshop was moved to 4 p.m. from 5 p.m.
One of the first items on the agenda is the recent proposal of the regional water district to end residents’ voting rights and update its boundaries.
The board of directors of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 decided in December to pursue an amendment to its bylaws that would end elections for its board members and expand the district’s voting boundaries to all of its wholesale water customers, including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
The district favored allowing its municipal customers to appoint their own directors rather than conduct a public election.
In order to change its methods of selecting representatives, the WCID needs the approval of a state legislative committee. Over the past two weeks, the district has canvassed its represented cities, seeking resolutions of approval for the change.
To date, Killeen is the one entity that has not offered its support, as the discussion was tabled at the Jan. 8 city council workshop.
Councilwomen Debbie Nash-King and Shirley Fleming said there was not enough information available to make an informed decision.
Thursday night, Fleming and fellow council member Steve Harris hosted a public forum, where about 40 residents gathered to ask questions.
Sewer lines
In other business, the council will discuss options regarding maintenance of lateral sewer lines. Current city practice gives the property owner responsibility for repairs to sewer lines running from the main line to the structure.
In December, the council heard a briefing from a warranty company that could potentially offer coverage to both residents and the city.
On Tuesday, the council will discuss the following options:
1A — Keep the current practice and partner with the warranty company for an optional program (no rate increase, optional increase for those who desire coverage).
1B — Keep the current practice and prepare a list of pre-approved service providers (no rate increase).
2A — City takes ownership of the lateral line within the public right of way, and partners with USP for a mandatory warranty program ($0.50 per month per customer).
2B — City takes ownership of the lateral line within the public right of way, and city maintains the line with city staff ($0.75-$1.80 per month per customer, 3-7 additional FTEs).
3 — City takes ownership of the lateral line from the main to the structure, and city maintains said line ($4.70 per month per customer, 18.5 FTEs).
STREET MAINTENANCE
Also on the agenda is the approval of a budget amendment that will establish a street maintenance fund.
On Dec. 11, the city council approved an ordinance establishing a Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund and providing for the collection of street maintenance fees.
While the ordinance became effective immediately, it will take about six months to properly integrate the new fee into the billing system, officials said. The collection of this fee will start in the July 2019 billing cycle.
Ordinance No. 18-045, Section 25-226, created a separate fund within the city’s fund structure known as the Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund, for the purpose of maintenance of the transportation system. This budget amendment transfers the funds for street operations from the General Fund to the Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund.
The workshop will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Utilities Collections Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C.
To see the rest of the council’s agenda, go to the council’s website at www.killeentexas.gov/153/City-Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.