The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors will discuss its budget and capital projects at its monthly meeting Wednesday, according to an agenda posted online.
Whether an update on the $46.1 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant will be given is unclear, according to the agenda.
The latest expected completion for the plant is June 5, 2020, according to project engineers. WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said in January that substantial completion for the plant was set for Feb. 19, 2020, with a final completion date of May 19, 2020, but inclement weather has delayed the construction process somewhat.
The board also will consider approving its 2019-20 budget. A copy of the budget was not available on the district’s website Monday. Garrett did not respond to email or phone requests for information.
Other business
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board will receive a report from the water superintendent concerning operations of the water plant maintenance work performed and capital projects. In addition, a report from the wastewater maintenance supervisor on wastewater plant operations will be given.
Board members will receive a report from the general manager on finances, regulatory agencies and district operations.
The board will also consider approving the 2019 Water Conservation Plan.
The water district’s meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday inside the conference room at 201 S. 38th St. in Killeen.
