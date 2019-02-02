WCID-1 pursuing legislative action

By Katelyn Robertson
Killeen Daily Herald
After a decision almost a month in the making, the regional water district that serves the Killeen-Fort Hood area has plans to take a final proposal to change its bylaws to the Texas Legislature.
In December, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors voted to pursue a proposal that would extend the district’s boundaries to include all municipalities it served, while simultaneously taking away elections for board members in favor of an appointment system.
In order for this to happen, WCID No. 1 would need an act of legislation that would amend the district’s bylaws.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a governing body for water districts, this is required in order to make changes to the way a district is established.
In January, the district, which serves Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton and Fort Hood, lobbied each entity for resolutions of support, which would more easily allow the plan to pass through the current session of the Texas Legislature Session.
All but Killeen offered full support of the proposal.
During the Jan. 21 meeting of the Killeen City Council, the council voted to support expansion of the district’s boundaries, but did not offer support for the removal of elections to choose WCID-1 board members.
“The people need to have a voice,” said Councilman Steve Harris.
The next day, members of the WCID-1 board of directors said they misjudged the response Killeen residents and council members would have to the proposal, and its five members voted unanimously to keep elections.
The board decided to add two seats to the board, going from five members to seven. This would allow each municipal customer of the district to have a seat, with Killeen having three seats, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Belton each with one and a representative from Fort Hood serving as an ex officio member.
While the expansion of the boundaries does not require an act of legislation, the changing of the board structure may.
“We are planning to seek legislation to expand our boundaries as proposed and previously discussed,” said WCID general manager Ricky Garrett. “We are also planning to amend the number of board members and expand representation to all of our customers.
“My understanding is that geographic or property expansion can sometimes be accomplished through a petition process; however, any change in board representation requires legislative changes and approval.”
Questions have also been raised about how the boundary expansion will affect members of the current board. According to the Texas Water Code, developers of property within a district’s boundaries are disqualified from serving on the board.
Board president John Blankenship is the developer for the Bella Charca community in Nolanville, which would fall within the new boundaries.
“I’m not sure how the boundary expansion will affect the current board members,” Garrett said. “I’ve seen the definition of developer in the Water Code. It appears to be pretty broad.”
When asked, Garrett did not comment on if any board members are in current violation of the code.
The Herald tried to contact the board members directly; however, Garrett said their phone numbers and email addresses are confidential and not public.
The Herald also asked TCEQ if there are any current violations by the WCID-1 board. The agency did not respond.
