The regional water district board of directors Wednesday accepted a bid of $6.15 million from McLean Construction in Killeen for pipe construction for the new water treatment plant.
The bid was the lowest the board received for the pipeline’s phase one, which is for about 45% of the line that will deliver water into Killeen, according to Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
This is just one of the many projects the district will have to complete before the Stillhouse Hollow Lake water treatment plant is complete by June 2020.
The district would be about $1 million within its budget if complete construction of the line costs $13 million, according to Garrett.
At its last meeting, the board had expressed concern about finishing the line before the city of Killeen provided a storage tank at the end of it.
“Typically water that we treat is delivered to the customer storage tank, where then they redistribute it to their customers. In this case, we will be delivering to a tank within (the city of Killeen’s) delivery system but the city of Killeen have talked with engineers (about the delivery process they would have to use) and they’re confident that this approach will work until they can get a storage tank in place,” Garrett said.
Developer leaving board
WCID board member and president John Blankenship will be leaving the board in August, he said Wednesday. Blankenship is a developer who sits on the board of directors, a violation of the Texas Water Code.
The code bars anyone who develops property within the boundaries of a water district, or anyone who has ties to a developer, from serving on the boards that control drinking water supply.
Blankenship said he will be resigning from the board at the August meeting and the board will need to appoint someone to take his place and reorganize positions until the election in November 2020.
If someone would like to be considered for a board position, what would they need to do?
Garrett said the board members talk among themselves, and the board will decide who to appoint.
In other business:
The board approved its Commercial Insurance Policy Contract through Bigham, Kliewer, Chapman and Watts for a total of $189,519.
The board was also given an update by Allen Wolke of CDM-Smith Engineering about replacing one of the blowers at the 38th street plant in Killeen with two magnetic bearing blowers. Wolke informed the board that the two blowers would cost around $560,000. The board is expected to pay for this project with excess reserve funds.
