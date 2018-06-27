The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors approved a group of change orders for construction on a $46.1 million water treatment plant at its regular meeting Wednesday.
The change orders resulted in a net credit of $4,205 for the district, according to Ricky Garrett, the water district’s general manager.
The district is overseeing the construction of the plant on the shores of Stillhouse Hollow Lake that is scheduled for completion in early 2020.
The district currently treats water solely at a more than 60-year-old plant on Belton Lake.
Killeen is one of six area partners on the Stillhouse plant and will receive the lion’s share of water the plant pulls from the lake. The plant is expected to have a maximum delivery rate of 17 million gallons of water per day, with Killeen receiving an additional 10 million gallons per day.
To pay for the construction, the district began issuing debt in 2014 following agreements with area cities and others purchasing water to help pay back the principal and interest of the bonds.
Killeen ratepayers will be responsible for covering about 50 percent of the debt issued for the plant, which would be paid off through 2037.
Garrett said the adjustment request Monday covered around four or five change orders. Despite the changes, Garrett said he was hopeful the project would be on time and within the budgeted amount.
