The bill that would expand boundaries for the regional water district passed the Texas House on Thursday, according to an unofficial vote.
The vote on HB 2105 has not been certified by the House Journal Clerk but was recorded as 147 Yeas, 0 nays and two present but not voting.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 had an election after 24 years but only a small portion of Killeen residents could vote. Boundaries had not been updated by the district.
The bill would, on Sept. 1, expand the district to include Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Killeen, Fort Hood and the service areas of 439 Water Supply Corp and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3.
The bill also would provide for representation from the areas. Fort Hood would have an advisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.