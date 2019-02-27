Regional water district management had inserted a clause in proposed legislation that would make the district an exception to state law and allow developers to serve on its board.
Wednesday morning, the board reversed the decision.
The board of Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 voted to remove the controversial clause from the bill recently presented to the legislature.
Also Wednesday, board president John Blankenship, a developer, said he would resign Sept. 1 if the amended bill passes in the legislative session. Blankenship is the developer of the upscale community Bella Charca in Nolanville.
The goal of the bill was to update WCID boundaries and give all the ratepayers a chance to vote in the election. However, state Rep. Hugh Shine’s HB 2105 bill had a clause that would exempt WCID-1 from the state water code restriction on developers. That's what WCID voted to remove from the proposed bill Wednesday morning.
Currently, the state code states that anyone who develops property within the boundaries of a water district, or anyone who has ties to a developer, is disqualified from serving on the board of the district.
Because WCID-1's official boundaries are outdated and reflect only a small portion of Killeen, it is unclear whether Blankenship is currently in violation of the law intended to prevent conflicts of interest and personal gain from public water.
The WCID board failed to update its 1985 boundaries as the district grew in leaps and bounds to serve Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, 439 Water Supply Corp., and Nolanville - via WCID-3.
Updated boundaries would include Blankenship's Bella Charca community.
WCID General Manager Ricky Garrett said he had met with an attorney on Jan. 31 to receive counsel and draft the legislation.
"At the time, it was my understanding that we were going to have a couple of opportunities to vet that before it was filed, and I was mistaken," Garrett said. "By the time I talked to John [Blankenship], and he said 'absolutely not, don't change that,' it was too late."
Because the bill has already been filed, the board's only chance to change it would be to file a substitution, an option that went to the board during its meeting Wednesday morning.
"I have made it public to our legislators and to [Garrett] that this district is too important to have any conflict or any questions in regards to any of these issues, and if it requires me to step down, I'm willing to do so," Blankenship said.
The board voted 4 to 0, with member Mitch Jacobs absent, in favor of filing the substitution.
