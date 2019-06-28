Friday afternoon brought temperatures of 91 degrees — with the humidity it felt like 97 degrees.
While much of the city was indoors, 20 tents were sprawled across the Friends in Crisis shelter front lawn, locally known as Tent City. Some say the most tents seen at one time was 25.
It’s occupied by former residents of the shelter that closed its doors May 18 due to a lack of funds.
According to several of the occupants, they survive off donations of food, blankets and additional tents.
One of the tents has been designated as their ‘dinner table.’
The occupants use the shelter’s alleyway as their bathroom. On Friday, smells from the location lingered throughout the grounds.
The front lawn is also occupied by a barbecue grill, electric fans and several microwaves. The electronics are powered by extension cords connected to the shelter’s outdoor outlets.
Jeanette Gibson is one of dozens who call this place home.
“For people that are saying we are getting too comfortable, don’t know what it’s like to endure 100-degree weather every day. For those who are saying we are getting too comfortable don’t know what it feels like to fight off ants and mosquitoes day and night. We got to survive. This is survival,” she said.
Allen Kimble, who says he has been in and out of the homeless shelter for months before it closed down, was seen among the tents on Friday.
“It’s been a tough month for me, emotionally. I get it, for them (homeless shelter staff), it is a business and they have to take care of themselves. But we are human beings, I hope they make a decision soon,” he said.
Shawn Mitchell, who arrived in Tent City two weeks ago, said he feels angry that the shelter is still not opened.
“Don’t judge us by our circumstance, we’re already down. Keeping it (the shelter) closed will not let this problem go away, only bigger. We are not a kept secret. We need help,” he said.
The shelter was operated under 501(c)3 nonprofit Families in Crisis. The shelter’s leadership is seeking $180,000 to reopen the shelter and remain open.
So far, through Facebook and GoFundMe, $6,150 was raised. As of Friday, the total amount of donations raised was $79,040, said Larry Moehnke, vice president of the Friends in Crisis board.
Read how Killeen elected officials, shelter and city staff weigh in on the matter in Sunday’s publication.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
