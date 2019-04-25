No severe thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the National Weather Service.
Today, skies are clear and Ken Roberts, TxDOT public information officer said in an email there are “currently no state-maintained roadways closed, in Bell County or anywhere in TxDOT’s Waco District, which includes Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill, Limestone and McLennan.”
In Fort Hood, all roads that were closed due to dangerous high running water conditions are now open.
“This includes the intersection of Turkey Range Road and Clear Creek and well as East Range Road between mile markers 6 and 7,” the public affairs office stated through Twitter.
On Wednesday, storms hit across all of North and Central Texas, in the early afternoon, the heaviest rain began around 3 p.m. The Killeen Independent School District canceled a variety of events.
Power outage
Wednesday’s storm left close to a dozen residents without power this morning. According to the Oncor Control Center’s website, the power outage was located in the West Killeen area and power was restored around 11 a.m.
