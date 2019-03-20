After you enjoy the flowers today on this first day of Spring, be sure to step outside this evening to take in the super moon.
While this is the third super moon of 2019, it is the first time the event has fallen on the spring equinox in almost two decades, according to National Geographic.
That's because the two are based on the axes of the earth and moon, which only line up every 235 lunar months, or 19 years.
Because the moon's axis is egg-shaped, there are times when the moon is actually farthest away from earth, and times when it is at its closest. This gives it the appearance of a "super moon."
According to the National Weather Service, conditions for viewing the super moon tonight will be perfect, as clear skies are expected. A cool front may move through later today, making it a little chilly, so don't forget your jacket when you step outside.
The moon will be completely full at 8:43 p.m.
The moon is usually between 240,000 and 250,000 miles away from Earth, but at perigee this month, or the closest point, it will come within about 223,300 miles, according to NASA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.