H-E-B computer systems in the Killeen area are live again after a company-wide outage occurred Wednesday.
Products apparently rang up as free during the outage, according to various Central Texas media outlets.
“Due to a system update, the Killeen-area stores experienced a delay out our check stands,” said Johnny A. Mojica, public affairs specialist . “The issue has since been resolved and our stores are open for regular business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.