Meteorologists of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth expect severe thunderstorms with possible isolated tornadoes and a high chance of baseball size hail for the Killeen area on Wednesday.
“We are going to see some pretty severe thunderstorms,” said Brian Hoeth, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
While isolated showers and thunderstorms can already develop Wednesday afternoon, the severe weather is expected to hit the Killeen area between 7-8 p.m.
“It should be a pretty quick-moving storm system so it should be in and out of there within an hour in the line of the severe weather,” Hoeth said.
Although the storm might not last long, Hoeth warned residents not to underestimate the severe weather.
“The biggest threat is going to be large hail,” he said. “We are looking at the potential of some pretty big hail up to like baseball size, maybe even some isolated storms with softball size hail.”
While large hail is the biggest threat for the area, severe winds and tornados are also possible.
“But the tornado risk overall does not look as much of a threat as what we saw on Saturday,” Hoeth said.
Temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s again on Wednesday, before cooling down in the high 60s on Thursday.
Precautions
Since a warning is usually issued when a severe thunderstorm has been detected by the National Weather Service Doppler radar, people still have time to take appropriate safety precautions before the storm hits.
The safety guidelines on the National Weather Service website states to seek shelter in a sturdy building that can protect against lightning and hail as well as strong winds and flooding rain.
According to the National Weather Service website, tornadoes can occasionally accompany severe thunderstorms. The safest place during a tornado is the lowest level basement, providing as many walls as possible between yourself and the storm. Pets should also be kept inside during storm and tornado warnings.
If caught outside, enclosed buildings or cars can provide shelter. It is important to avoid open spaces, isolated objects and high ground as well as to stay away from bodies of water.
The National Weather Service states on their website: “If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.”
