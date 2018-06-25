The Killeen Police Department is set to be briefed on findings from the Department of Justice regarding crime within the city at the joint meeting today. There will be a military appreciation lunch Tuesday followed by several youth centric events Wednesday and a robotics workshop Thursday. Amidst blazing heat, locals will have opportunities to enjoy the summer swelter at cultural festivals, barbecues and a pool party this weekend.
Monday
Representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs Diagnostic Center will release their findings and recommendations for the Killeen Police Department at a joint meeting. The presentation will include the center’s findings, models for violence reduction and recommendations for improvement. A copy of the report will be available after 2 p.m. at www.killeenpd.com
Tuesday
Veterans United Home Loans in Killeen will host a free military appreciation lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1302 West Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 100, Killeen. The event is held monthly and offers veterans a chance to enjoy food, camaraderie and fun.
Wednesday
Express Emergency Room-Temple will host a teddy bear clinic from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 1551 West Central Ave., Temple. The event is to educate children and help assuage any medical fears they may have. Children may bring a stuffed animal to receive various emergency services. Parents may reserve space by calling 254-435-5900.
The Temple Police Department will be making free child identification cards from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Temple Public Library at 100 West Adams Ave., Temple. The cards will be for children ages 3 to 15. Parents will fill out an information sheet and receive a hard plastic card with their child’s photo, fingerprint and vital statistics. No information is stored; all records will be deleted at the end of the event. Children can show their new ID card at Dairy Queen, 15 North Seventh St., to receive a free ice cream cone,
Thursday and Friday
Capitol BEST Robotics will host a two-day robotics simulink summer workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leander High School, 2201 South Bagdad Road, Leander. The workshop will include training sessions covering programming of autonomous ground robots and the application of software skills. The workshop is $25 per person and registration may be completed at www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-best-robotics-simulink-workshop-capitol-best-registration-46558701329?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Friday
The Exchange at Fort Hood will host an Independence Day Kickoff from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Kouma Express, Building 48830, Clear Creek Road. The event will feature giveaways, hot dogs, face painting, demos and food tasting.
Schoepf’s Old Time Barbecue Pit and H.E.B. will host a Fourth of July Kickoff Barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park, 412 East Central Ave., Belton. Lunch is $5.
Saturday
Pacific Heights Dance will host the free Central Texas Aloha Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5:30 to 11 p.m. for a $30 admission. Both events will take place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, and feature live music, international food, arts and crafts and vendors.
The Student 2 Student Fun and Food Summer Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road, Belton. The event will feature food trucks, competitions and family fun. Profits will benefit the student to student team and help fund more events within the community for military families. For more information, email beltonstudent2student@gmail.com.
Sunday
Vintage Church will host a Summer of Fun Pool Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions Club Park Aquatic Center, 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. The event is free but space is limited. Anyone younger than 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present.
