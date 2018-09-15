Since Monday, the Killeen area received around 1 to 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The Texas Drought Monitor indicates that much of Bell County is under moderate drought conditions, down from severe and extreme conditions the area has been under for weeks. The heavy rain helped alleviate conditions, according to meteorologist Matt Stalley.
“There has definitely been an improvement since the more severe drought conditions in the area,” Stalley said.
About 1.87 inches of rain were recorded at Killeen Skylark Airfield.
Rain conditions may persist into the coming week, but chances won’t be as high. Only 20 percent chances of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening time are expected.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 91 with a low of 72.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 91 and a low of 72.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 89 with a low of 72.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 89 with a low of 73.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 8 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 5 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
