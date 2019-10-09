The Central Texas Herencia Foundation is hosting Latino Unidos: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sunday at the Harker Heights E Center from noon until 8 p.m. The event will offer entertainment, food and activities featuring the ethnic diversity of the Latino community in the Killeen area.
Proceeds from Latino Unidos will provide scholarships to students in need in the Central Texas Community. This fundraising event will include arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, food vendors, live entertainment and more.
