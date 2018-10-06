The light rain falling over the Killeen area Saturday foreshadows much heavier rain, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The Killeen area could see more than an inch and a half of rain next week from a large system that will sweep through central and southern regions of the nation. Although only about a tenth of an inch is expected for Sunday, total precipitation will likely rise come Columbus Day, with about a 40 percent chance for rain.
On Tuesday, about an 80 percent chance for heavy, severe rain is predicted, according to meteorologist Juan Hernandez.
The Killeen area is on the southern end of this “very large” storm system, Hernandez said. Areas north of Central Texas will see much heavier rain of at least 4 inches.
“It looks like it’s going to be wetter than average this month,” Hernandez said for the Killeen region.
Drought conditions have seen a drastic change over the past weeks, according to the Texas Drought Monitor. Most of Bell County is classified under minor drought conditions, compared to mostly severe conditions throughout the summer.
So far, just about half an inch of rain has been seen for the month of October. Nearly 6 and a half inches of rain fell over Killeen in September, readings at Killeen Skylark Airfield indicate.
Columbus Day’s forecast calls for a high of 82 with a low of 71.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 80 and a low of 63.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 84 with a low of 61.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 84 with a low of 63.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is just under 8 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is just under 5 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
