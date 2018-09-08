Killeen residents could get some time outside Stunday after high rain chances in the morning peter out to around 20 percent in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The chances of rain will reach as high as 90 percent early Sunday morning as a slow-moving sweeps through the area, meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
But by Sunday afternoon, the storm will have likely diminished, leaving low rain chances throughout the week after a soggy Saturday.
“By the time we get into Monday, we should be safe but for some really slight chances,” Godwin said.
Godwin said there was 0.63 inches of rainfall reported by Saturday afternoon at Skylark Field in Killeen.
With the storms will come some relief from the heat with a high of 81 degrees and low of 67 Sunday.
On Monday, the high will be 86 with a low of 68.
On Tuesday, the high will continue to creep up at 88 degrees with a low of 69.
From Wednesday, highs will be in the low 90s with lows around 70 degrees.
Due to the widespread, slow-moving nature of the storm system, Godwin said Bell County could see some relief from its severe drought conditions throughout the summer.
“There’s a lot that goes into the drought monitor down there,” Godwin said. “I would have to imagine with the widespread long-term nature of the rain, we’d see some improvement.”
The service extended its two-day flash-flood watch until 7 a.m. this morning.
