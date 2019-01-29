Now that the cold front has officially hit Killeen, temperatures in the area are expected to rise steadily over the next few days until high temperatures hit the low 70s at the end of the weekend.
Temperatures today are expected to reach a high of 51 degrees, and skies are expected to remain mostly sunny throughout the day. The low temperatures tonight will still be barely above freezing, with temperatures expected to hit 33 degrees.
Wednesday’s skies will become mostly cloudy in preparation of the weekend storms, but temperatures will continue to rise with a predicted high of 54 degrees and an expected low temperature of 40 degrees.
The skies on Thursday will also be cloudy and temperatures will continue to rise. High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach 58 degrees and low temperatures are expected to only drop to 49 degrees.
The weekend will bring with it some small rain chances, with a 20 percent chance of rain expected Friday and Saturday. Aside from the possibility of rain, Friday will see mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 68 degrees. The low temperature is expected to drop to 54 degrees.
On Saturday temperatures are finally expected to reach the 70s again, with a high of 71 degrees predicted. Saturday’s low temperature is expected to hit 56 degrees.
The rain should also come to an end Saturday, making way for mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Temperatures will reach a high of 73 degrees and a low of 58 degrees.
