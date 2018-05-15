Already scheduled for Dec. 1, a Copperas Cove tradition is in need of a new location.
The C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, a pair of college football games organized by America's Drug Free Productions, has been held at Bulldawg Stadium in previous years, but not this year.
Jack Welch, founder of America's Drug Free Productions, and former Copperas Cove High School athletic director and head football coach, recently requested use of the stadium for the bowl game.
CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns sent Welch this reply in an email: "Thank you for your inquiry regarding the use of the stadium for the HOT Bowl on December 1, 2018. We anticipate that the high school football playoffs will still be underway during the first week in December and therefore the stadium will be unavailable for use," according to a posting on the Cove Banner Facebook page.
The C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl brings in teams from the NJCAA and NCAA Division II colleges. In 2017, the bowl received over $40,000 from Copperas Cove hotel and motel occupancy tax funds to support the event.
"The Heart of Texas Bowl has enjoyed a long relationship with CCISD and the City of Copperas Cove in hosting the bowl," Welch said in an email.
Citing the 17 years the bowl has been held in Copperas Cove, Welch added, "In each of those years it has been recruited to other locations by larger communities but we kept the bowl in Copperas Cove."
CCISD did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the status of the C.H.A.M.P.S. bowl.
The split seems a bit acrimonious to me.
Some would have you believe the departure was harmonious.
I see the need for greed.
The $80K looms large.
When the truth escapes, and the truth always escapes, we'll know the rest of the dirty, little story.
Sounds like this was not the pleasant split that both parties tried to make it seem.
