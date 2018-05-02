COPPERAS COVE — After weeks of silence and swirling rumors regarding his absence from Copperas Cove Independent School District, Jack Welch granted interviews Wednesday to various media representatives.
It was his first time to speak publicly since his resignation/retirement as athletic director and head football coach. He contacted the media outlets Tuesday to schedule the interviews, after CCISD released his signed retirement agreement, effective May 1.
A clause in that agreement prevents Welch from engaging in any communication that would “denigrate, ridicule or disparage” the district, and he spoke only in glowing terms about the entire situation surrounding his departure.
His resignation and retirement was really a tough decision, Welch said. “I wanted to do what’s best for the kids.”
Welch said the rationale behind the decision extends back to when his brother, Tracy, accepted the position as head football coach and athletic director at Lake Worth High School near Fort Worth. Other coaches decided to leave CCISD, as well.
Welch said in early April he approached CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns after those staff departures, asking to take a leave of absence. He wanted the time to think, pray and reflect on his future.
One thing became clear for Welch: if he stayed at CCISD, he would need to hire a new coaching staff. Then, if he retired after the 2018 football season, the next athletic director would need to hire his own new coaches.
“I wanted to put the coaches and players first,” Welch said. He listed two reasons for retiring: it was best for the school and coaches, and good for him financially.
At 60 years of age, Welch considered possibly continuing to coach another three to five years. He is comfortable with his decision, however.
Part of the reason Welch scheduled the interviews was to dispel some of the rumors circulating since mid-April, such as some parents reporting his office being cleaned out and the locks changed weeks ago. He said he didn’t clean out his office at CCISD until Monday evening. Also, Welch didn’t apply for the superintendent position at Lake Worth ISD, though he does have his current Texas superintendent certification, nor did he interview with a college in Kansas, he said.
That’s not to say a number of colleges haven’t contacted him about the possibility of working for them, Welch said.
Welch compiled a 193-84-1 overall record at Copperas Cove and turned around the program by guiding the Bulldawgs in 1998 to their first playoff appearance since 1960. That began a streak of reaching the postseason in 17 of the next 18 years, including trips to the state finals in 2006 and 2007. Copperas Cove won only one playoff game, however, in Welch’s final nine seasons, and the Bulldawgs missed the postseason in 2016.
His future plans remain somewhat fluid. “I’ll tell you the honest truth: God has a plan for me,” Welch said. He would like to do some jail or prison ministry, being a lay preacher.
Welch plans to continue the programs started through America’s Drug Free Productions, the nonprofit he founded. The Welch Foundation will also continue to raise money for scholarships.
The Welch Foundation will be awarding a dozen $500 scholarships in the very near future, Welch said. Teachers also receive awards of $100 on occasion.
The foundation raises money through memberships, but holds no formal events, Welch said.
The Welch Foundation is part of the origin of the trademarked Bulldawg logo, which CCISD has used for more than a decade.
Welch originally created the logo for the Welch Foundation, he said. “It wasn’t made for the school.” Over the years, people who liked the logo asked to use it. “I never asked for any money.”
Welch’s retirement agreement, which was released by CCISD on Tuesday, gives the district a 10-year license to continue using the Bulldawg logo. “If they want to continue after that, we’ll talk,” Welch said.
The retirement agreement also indicated he would receive a one-time lump sum payment of $80,000. Welch will also receive a pension from the Texas Teacher Retirement System.
“I could have retired eight years ago,” Welch said. By continuing to work those extra years, he estimates he will receive almost as much in retirement as he did while employed.
Though CCISD did not throw a retirement celebration for Welch, he hopes to work with the Rev. Billy Sanders of North Pointe Church to schedule a celebration for the coaches and players in the next two weeks or so, he said.
“The biggest heartache I have is not having a chance to talk to the kids” before his retirement became official.
He does plan to attend this fall’s Bulldawgs football games, and go up to Lake Worth to watch Tracy’s team play.
“That’s our neck of the woods,” Welch said.
He acknowledged, “It hurts me to step aside,” but he said he believes it is an honor to see the football program explode, not go backward.
Welch plans to be involved in the community and the schools any way he can. “I love Copperas Cove. I love the schools.”
