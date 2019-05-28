“Come to Bethel.”
That was the overall message Sunday afternoon as Bethel Church dedicated its new worship center. “Let our house become your house,” Pastor John E. Abbey said as he led the service.
Bethel Church was founded in 1950 by the Rev. Frank Stubblefield and for seven decades has been located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.
Abbey became the senior pastor of Bethel Church in 2008. He and his wife, Linda, have three children who are known by members of the Bethel congregation for their love of music: Darla Heckathorn, Amy Seavey and Aaron Abbey.
As the church community grew, so did the need to relocate to a larger facility.
“As some of you may recall, about this time last year we were grasping at straws at what to do,” Abbey said to the crowd Sunday.
The possibility of a new church did not seem to be closeto reality, but the location at 997 Stagecoach Road, formerly The Church of New Commandment, became available in July.
About the same time, Abbey became aware that the church building on Stagecoach was available, the pastor, his family and the Bethel Church community were mourning the death of Heckathorn.
“This is for you Dar-dar,” Seavey said Sunday as her family performed a song in her sister’s memory and honor, as many had donated to the building fund in Heckathorn’s name.
What initially was discussed as a sale soon became a gift as the deed of the building on Stagecoach was given to Bethel for free.
Donations to the building fund were used toward the renovation of the building. Everything in the worship center is new, from the roof to the sound system and the seats.
Nine months ago, Norman Huddleston came out of retirement to be the general contractor on the project and was honored during the service Sunday.
Abbey led the dedication service, which included music provided by the Rev. Josh and Amanda Wallace, along with the Bethel Praise Team and Band. Country gospel artist Jackie Cox also performed.
The Rev. Dave Johnson delivered the dedication message and led the congregation in the responsive reading. Bob Miller, a former pastor of the church, gave the dedication prayer.
The church plans to continue to add necessary facilities to accommodate the growing congregation as they are looking to build an annex behind the Worship Center for their youth fellowship.
The location on Veterans Memorial Boulevard will remain a church focused on outreach to that part of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.