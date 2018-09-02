A community wellness fair Saturday is set to bring mental health resources to Killeen.
The MidTex Counseling Association will host the event at Founder’s Hall, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen, on the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus.
The portion of the fair from 9 a.m. to noon will be an opportunity for the public to connect to about eight local mental health providers, said MidTex treasurer Daniel Helvetius.
“It is an informal setting for the community to come see who we are and what we do, for us to engage the community,” he said.
There will be an hour break for lunch, followed by a continuing education seminar from 1 to 4 p.m. that will be for providers only.
“That will be to connect providers. It’s a good opportunity for us to see what’s out there,” said Helvetius, who is also a professional school counselor.
Speakers Stephanie Johnson and Jacqueline Gilmer will be discussing the use of pop culture informed crisis counseling as a means to promote resiliency in school.
Helvetius said the topic of mental health in schools is especially important in light of recent national events.
“School mental health and mental safety isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “This event is for anyone in the community who would like to know more or has a question.”
Admission to the fair is $10 for MidTex members and $30 for nonmembers, which would include a new membership.
For more information, go to www.txca.org/tca/MTCA.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.