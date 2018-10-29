Mary Poppins, Singin’ in the Rain’s Don Lockwood, or really anyone with an umbrella, might make a good Halloween costume for Wednesday night activities, as weather may be dampening evening plans across the area.
According to the National Weather Service, warm temperatures will be hanging around through Tuesday and in to early Wednesday. Tuesday will see more sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Halloween highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s by early afternoon.
However, the National Weather Service projects that a cold front will move through the area by late afternoon Wednesday. Temperatures following the front will drop in to the upper 60s by around 6 or 7 p.m., and will continue to fall to near 60 degrees by 9 p.m.
Rain chances will also increase throughout the day Wednesday, beginning with a 30 percent chance in the morning. By late afternoon, the chance for rain will be closer to 70 percent.
This system may possess the possibility for some Wednesday evening thunderstorms.
Check kdhnews.com for any changes that might be made to area Halloween plans.
