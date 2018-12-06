It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. It’s beginning to look a lot like winter, anyway, as much of the Killeen-Fort Hood area may not see the sun again until Sunday.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy rains for the area throughout the day Friday and in to Saturday morning, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 3 to 6 inches Friday, with some areas seeing even higher totals.
The NWS has issued a flash flood watch for the area, effective Friday and Saturday. This means residents are urged to exercise caution around low water crossings, as well as rivers and creeks that are prone to flooding.
Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, with daily highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and lows in the mid- to upper 30s.
Weather updates and potential road closings will be posted at kdhnews.com.
