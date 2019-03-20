It may be a little early for those April showers people talk about, but that’s not stopping some rain chances from moving in for the first weekend of spring, as the season officially kicked off Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the remainder of the work week will remain clear, with high temperatures in the mid-60s, and lows in the mid- to upper 40s.
However, rain chances are expected to move in Friday night, with a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday. Highs will remain close to 70, but the first weekend of spring looks to be a wet one.
