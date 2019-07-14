Many have seen it in person, online, on social media, a newspaper article or on television — the tent city outside the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in downtown Killeen.
The morning of May 18 was the last time Killeen’s homeless were able to go inside the building. Just a few days prior, news spread of the shelter’s closing due to lack of funds.
Most of the shelter residents, with the help of staff, were able to find temporary shelter elsewhere or given a bus ride to a destination.
Two had nowhere to go and remained outside the building. They were joined by other homeless people — some of whom had not been living in the shelter, who camped on the shelter’s lawn. Volunteers gave them tents, a portable shower, donated food, water and toiletries.
Area residents expressed concern as temperatures remained in the 90s and storms passed over the area.
Many rejoiced at Tuesday’s announcement the shelter would reopen in less than a month, though tent city dwellers have to leave the area in advance of crews to clean and disinfect the grounds and the building starting Monday.
Throughout, many have asked: What caused the shelter to close and can it happen again?
History
Retired educator Larry Moehnke is one of nine board members for Families in Crisis and was part of the effort to get the shelter started.
The Sprott Street property was purchased by Families in Crisis on Nov. 9, 1999, in hopes of turning it into a thrift shop. When the idea fell through, a small church rented the building.
Moehnke said talks of a homeless shelter with the city began in 2010.
“When the possibility of serving the homeless was presented to the board, (we) initially said it was not our mission,” Moehnke said. “However, after discussing it at several meetings, it was noted that it was not our mission but it is a priority, and that we could expand our mission. The board voted to expand its mission on July 15, 2013, to add homelessness.”
Families in Crisis borrowed $250,000 to renovate the building, going as far as stripping it to the studs in the event there was asbestos. The $250,000 is the group’s only debt.
Families opened the Friends in Crisis shelter in December 2015 with a budget of more than $360,000 and seven clients. They kept it open in 2016, 2017 and 2018, serving thousands of homeless people.
As 2019 approached, so did financial problems.
Paper Trail
Families In Crisis, a 501(c)3 nonprofit oversees the shelter and 11 other entities, including two shelters for domestic violence victims.
The cost to run the homeless shelter averages $1,000 a day, totaling $30,000 monthly or $360,000 a year.
The shelter served a daily average of 75 people, some 15 percent of them veterans.
In 2019 alone, the shelter received 245 new clients. In the last three months prior to the shelter’s closing, 26 children received services.
In 2019, it ran into problems when a grant for $123,000 was discontinued and an Emergency Solutions Grant for $93,500 was cut to $51,273, according to figures from Moehnke.
That left the shelter with $104,793 on July 2, according to the most recent adjusted budget.
Although the homeless shelter is part of Families in Crisis, the Families money was designated for other programs. It supports two domestic violence shelters, a rape crisis service, transitional housing and rental assistance programs.
In 2018, Families in Crisis, received $3,116,317.53 in revenue.
About $1 million of the Families’ money is used for five housing programs for low-income families and veterans.
“Remember that most grants that we had at that time were designated mostly for domestic violence, so we had no other option. The board is always responsible for the total program, including addressing the shortfall of funds,” Moehnke said about Families in Crisis. “We lost one grant and had one reduced. Try cutting out your salary and other income for six months and see how well you do. Maybe you have a great savings. Nonprofits do not. That is basically what happened. One-half of our projected income was lost.”
The $123,000 grant was terminated in September 2018. The source of the grant was not provided by either Moehnke or the shelter’s director of operations William Hall.
The Emergency Solutions program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
Kristina Tirloni, the state agency’s senior communications advisor, said in an email to the Herald that the emergency grant funding to its beneficiaries in general “has remained relatively consistent for at least the last four years.”
Moehnke said the board was informed of the grant’s reduction on March 11, “due to their funding allocations.”
Questions about the reason for the reduced funds should be directed to the Salvation Army of Temple, which runs a homeless shelter in Temple and was the lead applicant for the grant, Tirloni said.
In 2017 and 2018, entities were given the opportunity to apply for the funds as direct recipient or a subgrantee.
Tirloni said Families in Crisis “chose to receive funds under a notice of funding availability through the Salvation Army of Temple, therefore made Families in Crisis a subgrantee.”
“(Salvation Army-Temple) also had a second subgrantee ... the lead applicant from the initial two-year cycle still determined the amount(s) the subgrantee(s) are given,” she said.
Moehnke said the idea of the joint grant application was advised by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and “in the end turned into a bad idea.”
“We were told that we would be guaranteed the money if we applied it with someone else and it didn’t go well. We intend on applying for the same grant alone,” he said.
As of Friday, Salvation Army-Temple did not respond to the Herald for comment.
There were no financial problems for the shelter until the loss of both grant monies, Moehnke said.
Operation Director William Hall said there were attempts to rearrange some other funds to help.
After those efforts failed the shelter’s directors shared the news with the Families In Crisis board.
“The board met May 6 to discuss the matter and to consider options,” Moehnke said.
Three days later, the organization asked city staff to inform City Manager Ron Olson to “distribute the information to council members.”
On the evening of May 13, the board decided to close the shelter temporarily to “make sure there would be no consequences for the domestic violence shelter,” Moehnke said.
Making the effort
Since the closing, requests were made to a number of government entities, foundations, and businesses to help with raising funds to reopen the shelter. Officials have said about $180,000 is needed. As of Friday, $91,051.86 of that amount had been raised, with an additional $2,750 pledged from three separate sources.
When the shelter reopens, on or before Aug. 9, it will have funding for just over three months of operating costs.
Moehnke said the funding will be tight, but more funding is scheduled to kick in with grants in October.
“We really need support from the outside sources that will give us significant dollars,” he said. “We’re stretching it.”
Hall said they do project additional funds through donations and federal funding from a $45,000 community development block grant.
The organization also is awaiting an answer from the city on the shelter’s $60,000 request for funding.
As of Friday, no response had been given to the board.
Killeen City Council and City Manager Ron Olson are scheduled to discuss matters of possible support of the shelter at Tuesday’s workshop.
When the shelter reopens, it will do so at full capacity. The shelter can serve 78 people — 54 men and 24 women and children.
“This shelter is God’s work. Sure, ding us for happened. But we are determined to reopen the shelter and do whatever we can to keep it open,” Moehnke said.
