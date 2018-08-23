Whether it’s a 5-kilometer run at Fort Hood, a car show in Harker Heights or a back-to-school haircut event in Killeen, this weekend and beyond offers something for everyone.
Here is a listing of goings-on in the Killeen-Fort Hood area in the days and weeks ahead:
Out and About
Best Bet
• The Hotter than Hades 5K run will be at 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, 62nd Street and Support Avenue, Building 23001, Fort Hood. The event is free and open to all, but registration is required either on-site from 7 to 7:45 a.m. or online at https://hood.armymwr.com.
Festivals, Events
• The Harker Heights Car Show, for cars and trucks of all makes and models, will be Aug. 25 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m. The $25 registration fee and $20 registration for veterans and active duty military will benefit the Central Texas Youth Services.
• The Summer Soul Jamboree, featuring 15 southern soul artists on three stages both indoors and outdoors, will be from 11 a.m. Aug. 25 to 2 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Day and night passes, ranging in price from $5 to $55, can be purchased online at eventbrite.com. Children 10 and under are free.
• The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Single-day tickets are $7 and two-day tickets are $11.49. Open to those 18 and up, children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Planetarium
• The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College will be closed to the general public through Aug. 31 for renovations. For show descriptions, a full schedule and ticket prices, go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
For Children
• Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a Touch a Truck event from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Children and families will get to explore fire trucks, police cars, and tractors at this event. Registration is $7 per child. Call 254-298-5474 for more information or to register.
• Chrome Cruzers Motorcycle Club is hosting its third Back to School Picnic in the Park from 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. All are welcome to the free event featuring food, music and games.
• Killeen Chick-fil-A, 1402 E Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a “Tangled” movie night with a character meet-and-greet from 6 to 8 p.m., and the movie beginning outside at 8 p.m. Aug. 24. The event is free and moviegoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair.
• Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
• Kingdom Life Church, 203 W. Avenue G in Killeen, is hosting a free Back-to-School Haircut event from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26. Call 254-630-8901 to sign up.
Clubs, Meetings
• Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
• Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St.,Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
• The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
• The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
• A free car care class will be hosted on varying days by KwikKar of Harker Heights, 408 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. The class is geared toward women and young adults and teaches participants practical information about changing a flat tire on the roadside, checking under the hood and preventive maintenance. For more information, or to RSVP for the next class, go to kwikkarofharkerheights.com.
Local Music
• Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 8 to 11 p.m. every Saturday. Ages 21 and up only. No cover charge. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
• Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. For ages 21 and older, no cover. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
• Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will feature live music by Charles Wesley Godwin from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25.
• Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Weldon Henson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 24. Cover: $8. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 25. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
• Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmer’s Markets
• The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, through October.
• All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in front of Tractor Supply Company on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
• Harker Heights Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. For more information and a list of vendors, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market or call 254-953-5493.
• Market Days in Belton is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Saturday through August. Vendors featuring a variety of baked goods and handmade items will line the streets of downtown. Contact Sandy Bigham at 254-939-5699 or sandy10@hot.rr.com.
• Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
• The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. The museum offers free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. the first Sunday of each month. For information, call 254-710-1104.
• The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
• The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
• RAW — Royal Street Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month along Royal Street in Salado. Promoting visual art, the featured galleries include Bentons Custom Jewelry, FSG Fine Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks and Sirril Art Gallery. Also participating in the art walk is Barrow Brewing Co. Call Salado Glassworks at 254-947-0339 or visit www.royalstreetartwalk.com for more information.
Dancing
• In the Mood Ballroom will be closed until Sept. 3, but will be back open Sept. 4 for regularly scheduled dance lessons. The ballroom is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
• Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 87-294-5604 for more information.
• Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
• Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, HarkerHeights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
• Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts live music every Saturday and Sunday. The saloon will host DJ Ponyboy from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 24. No cover. The venue will also host City View Band from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 25. $10cover all night. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Family Fun
• Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host a free outdoor movie screening of “The Sandlot from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Bring a blanket or a chair to enjoy the movie on the lawn outside.
• Free, guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse occur each Saturday. Tours start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122, or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
