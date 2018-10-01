COPPERAS COVE – John Weber, planner with the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, freely acknowledged the contention among the nearly 50 who gathered Monday inside the Copperas Cove Police Department to voice opinions on proposed plans to renovate 1.25 miles of busy U.S. Business Highway 190 from Constitution Drive to Avenue D.
“In my three years with KTMPO, this is the most contentious project I have ever seen,” Weber said. Heads shook and brows furrowed. Eyes glared at Weber, KTMPO planners and city officials inside the conference room at 302 E. Ave. E.
The meeting was one of two hearings Monday for the project the Copperas Cove City Council will discuss Tuesday. If at least four councilmen vote in favor of the project Tuesday, officials with KTMPO will then determine the future of U.S. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.
Upon council’s approval, Business 190 will assume a new look by 2020. If denied, Business 190 will remain untouched.
Why KTMPO held meetings
On Oct. 24, KTMPO’s Transportation Planning Board will consider approving adjustments to the Business 190 plan submitted by Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah on behalf of city council.
The original plan proposed a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction. Following criticism from both residents and councilmen, new plans include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
If KTMPO approves the revisions, three lanes of traffic will remain in the plan. If denied, there will be two lanes. A median with sporadic, controlled turn lanes in lieu of the current turn lane will remain in the plan regardless.
“Usually, our board tends to go with our cities,” Weber said, indicating approval of the revisions is likely. “If city council decides to drop the project, then we’ll put our funds given to the project back into our pot of money.”
In 2017, the city was awarded $10 million from KTMPO. The amount includes a 20 percent match ($2 million) from the Texas Department of Transportation. The project also includes a $420,000 landscaping feature funded by the Governor’s Community Achievement Award. Weber added that Business 190 ranked with high priority in 2017 out of about 99 considered projects in the region.
But another factor goes into the equation, action to be taken by Copperas Cove City Council in a regular meeting one day after KTMPO’s public hearings.
Uncertain road ahead
A vote will be held in Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting, one day after KTMPO’s public hearings, to continue with or back out of the Business 190 project. The option to table the decision is also available.
Opinions on Business 190 are divided among Cove Council, with some supporting the plan, and others against the plan. Ultimately, the decision was made in August to schedule a vote Oct. 2 to determine what to do once and for all.
With a vote to proceed, Cove Council will essentially allow KTMPO’s board to decide whether to keep the current number of lanes or to decrease the number of lanes.
Councilman Charlie Youngs, who was among many other councilmen present for the public hearing on Business 190, expressed frustration with both KTMPO and the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT held its own public hearing on May 31, and has yet to release an analysis on public comments gathered.
“Why should I have any faith for feedback when we still haven’t gotten feedback from the May 31 meeting?” Youngs said to Weber.
Weber then clarified that meeting was totally handled by TxDOT, not KTMPO.
“You don’t talk with them at all?” Youngs said. The councilman’s words triggered the audience to ask whether any TxDOT officials were in attendance Monday. There were none.
Locals input
Two residents who have spoken at several past Cove Council meetings attended Monday’s hearing.
Siggi Loe, a Cove resident for more than 30 years, has surveyed residents over the past months on whether they are in support of or against the Business 190 project.
She claims to have collected signatures from 189 residents against the project, and six for the project.
Still, many indicated support of the project. Upon a show of hands, about half the room raised in support of the project.
Silvia Rhodes with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, who has also advocated for the project several times before, was one of them.
Rhodes urged residents to do more research on controlled turn lanes rather than immediately dismiss them.
“Studies indicate that there would be no noticeable congestion from the turn lanes,” Rhodes said.
Loe quickly dismissed her support for the project.
“Businesses will suffer. We will suffer. It doesn’t beautify anything,” Loe said in Monday’s meeting. “We need to beautify our town, but unfortunately we’re left with this.”
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.