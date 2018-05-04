Saturday is your last chance to make important decisions in local elections that will decide whether to spend $426 million in taxpayers dollars for Killeen district schools, and choose city council members, mayors, two water district representatives and school board representatives.
KILLEEN COUNCIL
A total of 17 candidates will vie for three at-large Killeen City Council seats and the mayoral seat Saturday.
Of the 12 candidates for council, two incumbents will be seeking re-election after an up-and-down two years on the council. Seeking more time on the council are Gregory Johnson, a businessman who is serving in his first term, and Juan Rivera, a businessman who is serving in his fourth nonconsecutive term.
The only seat that was guaranteed a new face is the post previously held by Jonathan Okray, who termed off of the council after six years.
The other candidates include:
Patsy Bracey, 72, a registered nurse
Mellisa Brown, 36, a caretaker and student
Bruce Bynum, 60, a family consultant and substitute teacher
Den’Mica Eugene, 42, a salon manager
Leo Gukeisen, 52, a security company manager
Tolly James Jr., 49, an HVAC contractor
Hugh “Butch” Menking, 57, a financial advisor and former Killeen school board member
Brockley Moore, 50, a former city councilman
Placidio J. Rivera, 53, a retired businessman
Kenny Wells, 65, a business owner and a former council member
Because the council seats are at large and not elected by place, the top three vote getters will be elected to the council. If a candidate is within 10 percent of the votes of a winner, they can petition the Secretary of State for a recount. Recounts are only available for races in which at least one candidate secures more than 1,000 votes.
Incumbent Mayor Jose Segarra, 53, a real estate company owner, is running for his second term as presiding officer of the council against local businessman Hal Butchart, 70; Arturo Cortez, 65, a retired general contractor and writer; Jimmy Parker, 48, a local automotive technician; and Holly Teel, 47, a dog trainer.
Also on the ballot are two City Charter amendments that will make changes to financial transfer authority and capital improvement budgeting.
Proposition 1 would give Killeen City Manager Ron Olson the authority to make interdepartmental transfers of funds throughout a given fiscal year. The council currently holds final approval authority.
Proposition 2 would allow capital improvements projects to be budgeted over multiple fiscal years rather than the council’s current policy of voting to “carry over” unfinished capital improvements from one budget to the next.
WCID 1
For the first time in 24 years, the public will elect two at-large board members to the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — the city of Killeen’s sole wholesale drinking water provider.
The district is managed by a five-member board of directors with four-year terms.
Running for the seats are incumbents Allen Cloud, a former mayor of Killeen who has served the district for 13 years, and Mike Miller, a former Harker Heights City Councilman who has served the district
The newcomer in the race is Richard “Dick” Young, a former Killeen City Councilman who also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2014.
All Election Day polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Central Fire Station at 201 N. 28th St. Because the district is not holding a joint election with the city of Killeen, there will be two designated polling sites at that location.
According to district manager Ricky Garrett, vote counting will be held at the district’s administrative offices at 201 S. 38th St. The front gate to the district compound will be open until votes are counted and staff will be available.
KILLEEN ISD
Two bonds worth a total of $426 million face voters in the Killeen Independent School District election on Saturday’s ballot.
The overall request for property owners’ tax dollars is divided into two propositions for voters to consider. The projects included in the $235 million Proposition A are: construction of a new high school and new elementary school, both of which should open for the 2022-2023 school year, renovations to bring older schools into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and increased security in and around the buildings,
Proposition B asks for $191 million to consolidate some older campuses into new buildings, and renovate Killeen High School and Clifton Park Elementary School.
KISD has one contested race for Board of Trustees Place 6.
Incumbent Minerva Trujillo is facing challenger Lan Carter.
JoAnn Purser in uncontested in her bid for another term as Place 7 board member.
SALADO
In Salado, the mayor’s race and two alderman seats are contested. Incumbent E.F. “Skip” Blancett is being challenged by David Williams and Linda Reynolds for mayor.
Five candidates are competing for two alderman positions. Incumbent Frank Coachman is being challenged by Judy Fields, Michael Coggin, Chad Martin and Becky Butscher. In that race, the two candidates who receive the most votes will be declared the winners.
Salado Independent School District has a $49.4 million bond issue on Saturday’s ballot, covering construction of new schools, improvements to athletic facilities and other projects.
FLORENCE
Two candidates in Florence are vying for mayor in Saturday’s election.
Incumbent Mary Condon is facing off with David Merideth Sr.
LAMPASAS
Two newcomers, Catherine Kuehne and T.J. Wright, are hoping voters will give them the numbers to win the Lampasas City Council Place 4 seat.
BELTON
Three candidates are on the ballot for two open City Council seats in Belton.
Incumbent Guy O’Banion is facing off against Wayne Carpenter and Art Resa, with the council seats going to the two candidates who receive the most votes.
