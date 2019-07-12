Where will the residents of tent city go?
That is the question after officials of the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter announced earlier this week the doors are expected to open on or before Aug. 9.
On Monday, in preparation of the opening, the front lawn of the facility will be cleared and sanitation will begin.
The downtown Killeen shelter closed on May 18, and in that time a small but dense “tent city” popped up on the shelter’s lawn. About 20 homeless people are living there.
David Lohman, who lived in the tent city for nearly two months, said they are not “Killeen’s problem but part of Killeen’s population.”
“All I ask is they (shelter officials) don’t (directly) give us the fish but the fishing poles to catch the fish,” he said. “Let’s not forget since the whole thing (the shelter closing) we have helped eight people find shelter. Now it’s time to help the rest of us."
One tent resident is a man known as Pops, a 75-year-old Army veteran.
He said he understood why they’ve been ordered by officials to leave but “wish they did it another way.”
“I didn’t know about the news until ya’ll (media) came to us asking questions,” he said. “That don’t make no sense.”
Joe Salinas, the unofficial “ambassador” of tent city, said he is grateful of the upcoming opening.
“We were told by police that at 8:01 a.m. Monday, whoever is here will be arrested. They said this on Tuesday (July 9), so we have a few days. I can respect that,” he said.
OPTIONS
At least two options have come up about moving tent city: Set up in a donated building with electrical outlets or bring the tent city to Dana Peak Campground on the shoreline of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Business owner Gary Smiley, also known as Mr. Smiley, learned of tent city through media platforms. He is the donor of a building located off Texas Highway 195.
“There are a few things to work out and we will show the building on Saturday (today) to see how we can help,” he said. “They are welcome. It’s getting hot and they need a place to go.”
The layout of the Dana Peak plans, according to tent city residents, is one lot will place 8 to 10 tents.
Lohman said the Dana Peak idea is not suitable for him.
“I work and have no transportation. Sure I can live with my parents in Gatesville, but how would I get to work? I am not the only one in that situation,” he said.
Some, like tent resident Bobby Heath are actually looking forward of the temporary move.
“I think it’s great people are coming to help us,” he said.
Officer Kyle Moore of the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team said the team does not have a direct solution for the interim shelter but is a constantly helping Killeen’s homeless find permanent housing.
