ELECTION 2018

Here are the Election Day polling places.

For more information in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, go to these respective sites:

www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/

www.coryellcountytax.com/#/

www.co.lampasas.tx.us/page/lampasas.Elections

BELL COUNTY

Bell County residents’ voter registration cards show the precinct number. If you can't find your card, here's a link to the county precinct map.

http://bit.ly/BellCountyPrecinctsMap

Precinct numbers and locations are below:

101 - Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

102 - Bell County North Annex, 1605 N. Main St., Belton

103 - Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton

104 - Morgan’s Point Fire Dept., 6 Lake Forest Drive, Morgan’s Point Resort

105 - Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, Little

River/Academy

106 - Fire Station #1, 3800 Westcliff Road, Killeen

109 - St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen

110 - St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen

111 - J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St.,

Nolanville

113 - Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton

201 - Cornerstone Baptist Church, 484 FM 3219, Harker

Heights

202 - Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307

Millers Crossing, Harker Heights

203 - Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 225 N.

Church Street, Salado

204 - Killeen Fire Station #3, 700 Twin Creek Drive, Killeen

205 - Marlboro Heights Baptist Church, 800 Rev.

Abercrombie Drive, Killeen

206 - Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan

Schlueter Loop, Killeen

207 - Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen

208 - Cedar Valley Elementary, 4801 Chantz Drive, Killeen

209- St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 East

FM 2410, Harker Heights

210 - First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen

315 - Temple Lakeview Baptist Church, 7717 Highway 317, Belton

401 - Ivy Gap Cove Saddle Club Arena, 2821 Boys Ranch Road,

Kempner

402 - Youngsport Southwest Bell Fire Department, 258 Triple 7 Trail,

Killeen

404 - Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road, Killeen

405 - Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek

Road, Killeen

406 - Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th Street, Killeen

408 - Fire Station #5, 905 W. Jasper Road, Killeen

409 - West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road,

Killeen

410 - Killeen Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Avenue D,

Killeen

412 - Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen

413 - Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail, Killeen

CORYELL COUNTY

These are county wide vote centers. Coryell County residents may vote at any location.

Copperas Cove Civic Center 1206 W. Ave. B. Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove

Eastside Baptist Church 1202 ML King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville

Evant City Hall 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center 159 CR 334, Flat

Oglesby Community Center 118 Main St., Oglesby

Turnersville Community Center 8115 FM 182, Gatesville

LAMPASAS COUNTY

Vote Centers permit Lampasas County residents to vote at any Lampasas countywide polling place.

Lampasas New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

First Baptist Church, 11915 E. Highway 190, Kempner

JP 2 Office, 200 N. 4th St., Lometa

Clear Creek Baptist Church-Kempner, 3350 FM 2657 Kempner

Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3740 Adamsville

