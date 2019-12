Joel Steine - a Killeen retired systems analyst who has served on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Board of Authority

Johnny Frederick - chairman of the committee who has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission

Tad Dorroh - local entrepreneur, former Killeen Council candidate who served on the Planning and Zoning Commission

Killeen city staff members are working with a 10-member capital improvements advisory committee. The committee and city staff came up with the proposed impact-fee rates, which still have to be approved by the council. According to state law, no less than 40% of the committee must be representatives of the real estate, development or building industries and are not employees or officials of a political subdivision or governmental entity.

Impact fees: What’s included?

The lowest end of the proposed maximum rates per service unit could total $1,769. The proposed individual rates are:

$1,161 for water impact fees,

$418 for wastewater,

and $190 to $706 for roadway impact fees.

In order to calculate the total fee to be charged for a specific land use, you would multiply the fee by the size of the development. If the development includes a 10,000 square foot building, the fee would be multiplied by 10. For example, a 5,000-square-foot hair salon in roadway impact fee = $328.70 x 5 = $1,643.50. For residential, one dwelling unit is equal to one house or one apartment unit.

Another proposal was a built-in 20% annual increase during the first five years. The following is what the lower end range of the max rates per unit would look like over that period:

Initial year: $1,769

Year 2: $2,122

Year 3: $2,546

Year 4: $3,055

Year 5: $3,666