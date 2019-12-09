TRAFFIC

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin today a project to modify a portion of Farm-to-Market 3481 in Harker Heights today.

The project, designed to increase safety on FM 3481, will widen the two-lane roadway — also designated Stillhouse Lake Road — with a continuous center-turn lane from FM 2410 to Del Rey Drive and add a new traffic signal at the intersection of FM 3481, Vineyard Trail and Cedar Knob Road.

