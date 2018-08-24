Fires on and around Nolanville Hill Friday afternoon torched patches of grass.
Crews with the Central Bell County Fire Department and Harker Heights Fire Department could be seen tending to the burns. Traffic eastbound on U.S. Highway 190 piled up as the flames were extinguished.
No structures appeared to be threatened.
What caused the burns is unknown. The Central Bell County Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.
Severe drought conditions still remain in Bell County. The Bell County Commissioners’ Court reconsidered the Aug. 13 burn ban lift at a meeting Monday and decided to reinstate the ban beginning at sunrise Tuesday morning.
